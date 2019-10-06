Photos: Emily Harney

Former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) scored a very close twelve round unanimous decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs) to reclaim the vacant IBF middleweight title on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



The 37-year-old Golovkin showed his power early, dropping Derevyanchenko in round one. Derevyanchenko was cut over the right eye from a punch (ruled a headbutt) in round two. Derevyanchenko was very aggressive in rounds three and four. Derevyanchenko hurt GGG to the body in round five. Derevyanchenko was a buzzsaw after that. Derevyanchenko had a big round ten making GGG look slow while missing punches. The last two rounds were close. Scores were 114-113, 115-112, 115-112.



