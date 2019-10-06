Photos: Emily Harney
Former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) scored a very close twelve round unanimous decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KOs) to reclaim the vacant IBF middleweight title on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The 37-year-old Golovkin showed his power early, dropping Derevyanchenko in round one. Derevyanchenko was cut over the right eye from a punch (ruled a headbutt) in round two. Derevyanchenko was very aggressive in rounds three and four. Derevyanchenko hurt GGG to the body in round five. Derevyanchenko was a buzzsaw after that. Derevyanchenko had a big round ten making GGG look slow while missing punches. The last two rounds were close. Scores were 114-113, 115-112, 115-112.
Canelo will now DEMAND a trilogy with GGG! He looked like shiat!
THAT was a fight! I thought Devenchenko won by 2 rounds!
GGG should be a man and admit he lost!
I scored the fight 114-113 in favor of GGG.
Close fight but Derenvenchenko landed more and better punches in the majority of rounds.
Great fight!
Had Golovkin by 114-113.Great fight by Dervy but he was one knockdown behind just like Porter last week.
He lost this fight definitely 115-113 for sergi please don’t fight canelo he will ko you out
Devrey is definitely a manster!!!
I felt Golovkin won 114-113 due to the knockdown inthe first round and it was tougher than both Alvarez fights for GGG.
The DAZN guys are doing their best to spin the win for GGG.
Objective journalism is dead in this country and objective boxing analyst is certainly dead!
Fight should’ve been a Draw..GGG got exposed
GGG’s AGE got exposed!
Anyone saying GGG won or those that had him ahead, you shld be ashamed of yourself. Although it was an AWESOME fight. Sergiy deserved this fight hands down.. uggghhhh.. even the crowd booed GGG.. soooooo disappointed!! Be the man GGG and admit u lost bro. It wld get u further with ur fans..
The referee, a knockdown and the cut helped GGG win the fight . He’s done .
Well said, I thought the ref got needlessly and unnecessarily involved especially when Sergey hurt GGG to the body and when he was doing his best work.
Canelo ruined ggg’s life lofl. ggg lost this fight badly. Canelo ripped that mans body to shreds and damn near killed him twice and the proof is in the pudding. Now don’t you ppl here go trying to say different. ggg got butchered tonight and was granted a decision based on a possible 3rd fight with Canelo. Canelo damn near killed him twice before and this ggg would get murdered and Canelo would be brought up on charges for what he would do to him
they must have been scoring all the missed punches by ggg.he clearly lost
Holy SHIAT!
Even Jonathan Banks thought the fight was closer! Judging by what he said, it seems he was surprised GGG won!
DAZN is crooked. I like the idea of DAZN but GGG lost or tied this fight. Total BS. He lost vs Canelo last fight too for all the GGG fans. He sucks.
Dever. won!
Canelo and Oscar made a big mistake not taking the third fight immediately. What a coincidence that GGG and Roman Chocolatito Gonzales use to headline HBO championship boxing together and only to lose their skills almost the same time.
A close fight isn’t a robbery. Robbery is when someone deserves to win by at least 4-5 rounds but doesn’t get the decision. It would do some of you well to learn this distinction.
A robbery is when the fighter who landed the better and majority of punches looses to the man who got beat to the punch and landed less power punches!
Doesn’t matter how many rounds!
A blindman could see GGG lost that fight!
I’m not saying he was robbed but a theft did occur.
Great fight but horrible night for GGG. If it wasn’t for that knockdown he would have lost. Now that he really got exposed and was very weak in the fight, Canelo might give him a third fight. Sergey was quick, retaliate alot, backing up GGG, even hurt him with that left body shot. I love GGG, but I think he lost in a very close fight. I’m not really upset, judges are ok with the score. GGG was slow, defenseless, weak, not very effective, couldn’t answer back the movement of Sergey and the quickness with the many shots he took. Was really disappointed. Hope he gets back to his old self.
I can say im shocked at several things. Ggg was not himself and the cards should not have been that far in his favor. Honestly, I think he got edged. It looks like the clock has struck midnight for Gennady in terms of age catching up to him.. It could also be the style of fight that Derevyanchenko brings to the ring(likely a little of both). Golovkin is my favorite fighter but I think the other guy did enough to pull off the win. DAZN seems to be like the WWE.
I think so much of this stuff is stayed Golovkin could have just played a risky game to look vulnerable to get the fight with canelo(may have played possum). I honestly dont want to think he is as weathered as the fighter I saw in the ring tonight that they called Golovkin.
Hah! I thought the same thing, maybe he played some drama to show to Canelo that he is now weak and can have a third fight. But I doubt boxers do that.
Great fight! I feel bad for Sergey between the Jacobs and GGG close calls but at least he’s 5 million wealthier tonight and we watched a war!
@juan, if you felt you got robbed on the biggest stage TWICE.. Would you admit you lost on the road to redemption? I don’t think so.. He’s and angry man now.. And he doesnt care what people think. Thats what happens when people do you dirty several times.. You become the same way.
I think ggg will switch trainers again. He implied several times in post fight interview his training wasn’t good. Either way won’t make a difference.
Derevyanchenko Did way better then canelo
GGG is 37 and looked like a worn down fighter. His age and fights have caught up with him. GGG lost tonight but got the decision based on his name for another money fight.
GGG’s buzz is gone.
Boxing is so disgusting. What a robbery…GGG got a huge gift decision. Im not sure how these crooks can call themselves judges. Boxing is no longer a sport. Its as fixed as the professional wrestling. GGG just signed a big multi fight contract with dazn its in their best intrest to keep him winning. Even the announcers kept saying “oh these are very close rounds Id hate to be the judges for this” I’m sitting there thinking no theyre not close rounds GGG is getting out hussled, hes getting his ass kicked. Oh and btw that so called knock down in rd 1 was a slip. The guy was ducking a punch and lost his balance. Im so pissed and dissappointed.
The fight was a close one, but Derevyanchenko just plain outworked Golovkin and should have gotten the decision by a couple of rounds. Derevyanchenko’s activity level was exceptionally high, but even better, he responded with attacks of his own whenever Triple G went on the offensive.
The body shots landed on Golovkin were having a major impact and I thought Triple G was a much more tired fighter at the end. Derevyanchenko did everything that was expected of him and much more. He had faster hands than Golovkin and his punches were compact and straight. Golovkin wasted a lot of energy with looping shots that didn’t connect. Derevyanchenko’s movement was exceptional and he was turning Triple G whenever they got in close and backed him up most of the fight.
This fight clearly showed that Triple G is not the fighter he was several years ago. He didn’t use his jab consistently, which was a huge mistake. His jab was his most effective punch tonight.
This version of Golovkin will probably lose to Canelo if the fight does materialize in 2020. On the other hand, Derevyanchenko has stamped himself as a real threat to all the top fighters in the middleweight division. A rematch is probably the most logical fight to make. I look forward to seeing it next year.
Canelo is gonna say GGG lost even though Caneló got two gift decisions against GGG.
They are always programming us.. Look at the commentators show replays of a left hook destroying derevyanchenko’s eye.. Yet the Commissioner was dead set on saying it was a headbutt.. I don’t think a headbutt even occurred in the entire fight.. And definitely not to that point. Just like the commentators ate great with saying how a fighter is doing well that is getting beat. Do we believe them.. Or our lying eyes?
Yes two red flags before the decision. It took a loooooong time to announce the score card. 2nd red flag (Michael Buffer) made a comment about giving a round of applause two the two warriors. He knew the crowd would be upset at the decision and said that to acknowledge Deverechenko’s great effort to keep the crowds from rioting. They still booed GGG though lol.