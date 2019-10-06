By Brad Snyder at ringside

Undefeated welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (24-0, 22 KOs) TKO’d Demian Daniel Fernandez (12-2, 5 KOs) in round three on Saturday night at the Dort Federal Events Center in Flint, Michigan. Ennis dropped Fernandez in round three. He barely beat the count, then said ‘no mas.’ Time was 2:10.

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Pavel Šour (11-2, 6 KOs). Franklin dropped Sour in rounds six and ten en route to a 97-91, 98-91, 98-90 win. Sour who had opportunities, still had no answer for the left hook and right to the head.

WBO #13-rated super flyweight Jarico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (13-0-1, 8 KOs) and James Smith (13-3 7 KOs) entertained the crowd with an action-packed fight. O’Quinn was able to knock down Smith in round six. O’Quinn claimed the vacant WBO International title.