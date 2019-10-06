Ashley Theophane defeats Kassim Ouma No, it’s not 2005. In an under the radar fight, 39-year-old middleweight Ashley “Treasure” Theophane (48-8-1, 16 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 40-year-old former world champion Kassim “The Dream” Ouma (29-14-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Gilleleje Hallen in Gilleleje, Denmark. Theophane won by scores of 98-92, 99-91, 100-91. Undercard from Madison Square Garden

