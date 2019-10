In a clash of unbeaten welterweights, Brian Ceballo (11-0, 6 KOs) beat Ramal Amanov (16-1, 5 KOs) by third round TKO. Amanov gave indications that he didn’t wish to continue. Time 1:20.

Middleweight Kamil Szeremeta 21-0, 5 KOs) crushed Oscar Cortes (27-5, 14 KOs) in the second round. Cortes down twice. Time was :45.

Super middleweight Nikita Ababiy (7-0, 6 KOs) destroyed Isiah Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs) in the first round.