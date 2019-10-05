Undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa Shields stated on social media yesterday that Ivana Habazin’s trainer James Ali Bashir being sucker-punched from behind is “inexcusable” and that the assailant is not a part of her team.

Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson confirmed to ABC12 News that the person who allegedly punched Bashir is in custody and police are seeking a warrant for charges. He didn’t name the suspect. There are rumors, but we’ll wait for something official.

Bashir, who formerly worked with Emanuel Steward, reportedly got into a heated shouting match with Claressa’s sister prior to the incident. He underwent surgery for facial fractures and is recovering.