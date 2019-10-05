Undisputed female middleweight champion Claressa Shields stated on social media yesterday that Ivana Habazin’s trainer James Ali Bashir being sucker-punched from behind is “inexcusable” and that the assailant is not a part of her team.
Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson confirmed to ABC12 News that the person who allegedly punched Bashir is in custody and police are seeking a warrant for charges. He didn’t name the suspect. There are rumors, but we’ll wait for something official.
Bashir, who formerly worked with Emanuel Steward, reportedly got into a heated shouting match with Claressa’s sister prior to the incident. He underwent surgery for facial fractures and is recovering.
Its good to know that the attacker was identified. It will be very telling who he is. Its very unlikely that anyone who was not from either of the two teams would have been allowed so close to Bashir. If Shields is found to be lying (by saying that no one from her team had anything to do with it), she should be suspended.
Its an ugly scandal and I hope that the culprit as well as those responsible for him will be charged by the book.
I think it was Clarissa sister what done it.