Photos: Sumio Yamada
Check out some great shots in this GIANT photo gallery from Saturday’s world title twinbill featuring rematches between Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez, along with Rafael Espinoza against Robeisy Ramirez from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
_
It appears that Oscar couldn’t hurt el Vaquero.
Perhaps, the size and weight differences at fight night make the difference
Well said. Yes, the weight difference was a factor in this case. Fighters should weigh in on fight night like the old days that way there will be no weight bullying. Back in the 1950’s and earlier in boxing there were only four weight classes and now in 2024 there are 19 weight classes with the new one being Bridgerweight.
After Valdez move out of 126 he was not the same
He does not have body frame for 130 or more
Teofimo, where you at? Devin Haney, where you at?
Hitchens is calling both of you out. Teo you don’t have anything scheduled as of yet. Not unless you are fighting Ryan in April, as the rumor goes. Devin should at least fight Hitchens, although that may not be an exciting fight. These big names are doing nothing lately. No fights scheduled. Tank says he’s going to call out somebody after the Roach fight.
He said it’s not Loma. Teo should never fight Tank
at 135 or 140 because of that hydration clause BS.
Have a feeling Tank will call out Teo knowing that
Teo would be depleted trying to make weight for those fights. Huge advantage goes to Tank if that happens. We need to get a whiff of some good matches for 2025. Even Plant vs Big Mouth would be welcome. Big Mouth from NY. Can’t remember his name for some reason. Let’s hear about some signed contracts. Do it!