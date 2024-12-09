December 8, 2024
Julian Vogel remains unbeaten

Unbeaten local super welterweight Julian Vogel (16-0-1, 9 KOs) from “Team Germany” was able to withstand the pressure and tension in his second home match and successfully defended his WBO Youth title with a TKO victory in round eight against John Bielenberg (7-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Ballhaus Arena in Aschersleben, Germany. After two knockdowns, Bielenberg’s corner threw in the towel. Time was :53.

241107 Hmb Media Ses Ukh 15115
Photo: Team SES / U. Koch

In a clash for the vacant WBA Continental super middleweight title, Artur Reis (13-1, 9 KOs) edged previously unbeaten stablemate Artur Henrik (9-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 95-94, 96-93, 96-94 for Reis, who dropped Henrik in round nine.
241107 Hmb Media Ses Ukh 13866
Photo: Team SES / U. Koch

>