December 9, 2024
WBC Belts Brian Mitchell In Hamburg

By Boxing Bob Newman

Former WBA and IBF Junior lightweight champion Brian Mitchell received an honorary belt from the WBC today during the opening of their 62nd annual convention in Hamburg, Germany. Mitchell held his other titles during the apartheid era in his native, South Africa. As a result, he was not allowed to compete for the WBC title due to their policy at the time. The WBC has recognized Mitchell’s achievements both in and out of the ring and decided it was time to recognize him at this convention.

  • It’s about time Brian Mitchell was recognized. He was a great boxer, not a politician. For years the WBC discriminated against South African boxers.

