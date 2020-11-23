On Friday, DAZN presents a super middleweight grudge match between Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado. Apparently, the co-feature with Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade is off.

On Saturday, ESPN+ has the all-British heavyweight showdown between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce. Then later that night on PPV, it’s the exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

The WBC will use remote scoring for the Tyson-Jones event. Judges are Christy Salters Martin, Vinny Paz, and Chad Dawson.

Congratulations to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who was presented with the 2020 National Sports Award in the Protection and Promotion of the Practice of Sports category by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. In 2015, the same honor was conferred on his father Don Jose Sulaiman.