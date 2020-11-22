It was raining knockouts during Sanman’s closed-door pandemic event held Saturday at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City, Philippines.

Former world champion Marlon Tapales (34-3, 17 KOs), rebounding from a TKO loss to IBF interim super bantamweight champion Ryosuke Iwasa last December, winning by second round KO over Eden Sonsona (36-12-2, 13 KOs). Tapales downed Sonsona twice in the opening round via vicious body shots before finally ending the night in the second stanza courtesy of a perfectly timed uppercut to the mid-section.

Two-time world title challenger Aston Palicte (27-4-1, 22 KOs) easily disposed of journeyman Reymark Taday (10-12-1, 5 KOs) in the third round of a bantamweight bout.

Other Results:

Joey Canoy TKO4 Jovab Lucas (light flyweight)

Dave Apolinario TKO5 Bonjun Luperez (flyweight)

Michael Espedes TKO2 Vergil Deguma (super featherweight)

Sanman CEO Jim Claude Manangquil was more than satisfied with the outcome of the closed-door event which was broadcast live via Facebook. “We delivered as promised. A night of 100% knockouts. Thanks to all fans who supported us all these years. We will never get tired of bringing you exciting events that will also launch our new breed of Filipino world champions,” Manangquil stated.