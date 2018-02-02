Gassiev and Dorticos make weight

IBF cruiserweight World Champion Murat Gassiev (25-0, 18 KOs) and WBA World Champion Yunier Dorticos (22-0, 21 KOs) made weight ahead of Saturday’s Ali Trophy semi-final at the Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi. Gassiev weighed 199 lbs. and Dorticos weighed 200 lbs.

“I would like to thank every who came to the weigh-in,” said Gassiev. “I don’t feel any pressure at all. I am looking forward to fighting in front of my family, friends, and fans. The stare down was intense, but that is normal. I see a future in the tournament after this fight. I will do my job.”

Said Cuban Dorticos: “I will end the fight before the fifth round. I will kick his ass in front of his own fans. On Saturday the Russian fans and boxing fanatics all over the world will learn what the ‘KO Doctor’ is about!”

Saturday’s winner will face Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk in the final of the cruiserweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series. The final takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in May.