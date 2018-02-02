Boxing Back At Cache Creek

Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Professional boxing returns to the Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, near Sacramento, on Feb. 10, with area favorite Alan Sanchez (19-3-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield meeting Ramses Agaton (20-6-3, 10 KOs) of Mexico in the eight-round, welterweight main event.

Promoters Don Chargin and Paco Damian see a bright future for Sanchez, whose last two fights were a fifth-round stoppage of Miguel Angel Huerta (28-15-1, 8 KOs) last June after a 2016 split-decision win over Pablo Cano (30-7-1, 21 KOs). Agaton was 1-1 in his last two fights.

In another eight-round feature bout, light heavyweight Ryan Bourland (14-1, 5 KOs) of Vallejo faces Jose Hernandez (18-3-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles.

Scheduled in supporting bouts on the Saturday night card are super flyweight Bruno Escalante (15-3-1) of Redwood City, cruiserweight Blake McKernan (6-0) of Sacramento and featherweight Ivan Vergara (3-0) of Vacaville.

Cache Creek is about 45 miles west of Sacramento.