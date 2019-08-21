On Tuesday, WBC flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada visited the Children’s Hospital of Sonora, where he inspired children who are struggling to get ahead of their diseases.



His message was with faith and determination they can leave the hospital fully recovered. Estrada posed for souvenir photos, signed autographs and gave gifts to the smiling kids. “El Gallo” dedicated his defense to them and promised to fight with all his might to retain the world title because his championship belt also belongs to them.

Estrada (39-3, 26 KOs) will defend his title against Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday before 11,500 in the municipal center in Hermosillo, Mexico, on DAZN in the U.S. and Azteca 7 in Mexico.



–

