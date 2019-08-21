Unbeaten WBA interim super bantamweight champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (18-0, 13 KOs) showed off his skills at a media workout Tuesday before his homecoming title defense against Argentina’s Javier Nicolas “Chispita” Chacon (29-4-1, 9 KOs) that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Saturday night from Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.



“I never underestimate any opponent ahead of a fight,” the 22-year-old Figueroa said Tuesday at the Panterita Boxing Club in Weslaco, Texas. “I train hard for every fight like it’s the biggest fight of my life. We’re working on my power, my speed and my defense. I have to work on all of that to be at the world class level.”