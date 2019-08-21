Legendary WBA female minimumweight champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (29-3, 4 KOs) will defend her belt for the 12th time against former interim titleholder Maria Milano (10-1-1, 4 KOs) on August 31, at Arena La Paz in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

In the co-feature, former world title challenger Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (24-1, 14 KOs) will be back in action. You may remember Ocampo facing IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence last June in Texas. Since then, Ocampo has been fighting at junior middleweight and is 2-0 at his new weight.

Azteca 7, la Casa del Boxeo, will televise in Mexico to close out a stellar month of August for Zanfer Promotions.