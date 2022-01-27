Fury-Whyte Update The World Boxing Council has received once again requests from the teams of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, to extend the period of free negotiations. The WBC has granted this final extension and if there is no agreement, a purse bid will be held this coming Friday, January 28. Makabu-Mchunu/Bryan-Guidry Final Press Conference Furuhashi barely keeps Japanese 122lb belt

