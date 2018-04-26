Fury credits Wilder diss for comeback

At a press conference today in Manchester, former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury credited WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for inspiring his comeback.

“Really, it was Deontay Wilder who spurred me on and gave me the ambition to return,” Fury stated. “He said I couldn’t do it, definitely not, Tyson Fury is done. I was walking along the canal with my dog at the time and I thought ‘I’m a fat pig look at the state of me.’ I felt like jumping in the canal and drowning. I thought I will turn this around and come back and knock him out! …I believe I could tie one hand behind my back and beat AJ and Wilder, as well.”

Fury will return on June 9 in his first bout since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. No opponent has been named.