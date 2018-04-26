Vargas: I’m ready to beat Hovhannisyan

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (31-0, 22 KOs) discussed his upcoming defense against Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (14-2, 11 KOs) on May 12 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The 27-year-old champion is currently training at the famed Romanza Gym in Mexico City, Mexico, under the supervision of Hall of Fame Trainer Ignacio “Nacho” Beristaín, along with Oscar Ortiz and Fabian and Emilio Ramirez.



“I know that Hovhannisyan has some experience fighting against Mexicans, but not all of us are the same. I know how to box and brawl. It’s going to be an interesting fight because he’s a brawler who knows how to move when he decides to. We also can’t take away the fact that he has a lot of power. It’s interesting that we have fought a similar opponent [Ronny Rios]. He knocked him out in six rounds, while I defeated him by unanimous decision. Because of that there may be some doubts, but I’ll make things clear May 12.”