By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Sensational Japanese prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa (2-0), 123, decked his second pro bout by pounding out a shutout decision (all 80-70) over Mexican bantamweight ruler Luis Guzman (10-3, 6 KOs), 122.25, over eight on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Tenshin, 25, looked impressive as he floored the durable Guzman twice in rounds one and seven.

The first round saw Nasukawa connect with a well-timed southpaw left, dropping the bewildered Mexican on the seat of trunks. His faster hands and quick mobility won every round but Guzman showed his durability to the end. Nasukawa, a very popular ex-kickboxing champ, decked him again in the seventh, which was once ruled a slip, but reversed to a knockdown. At the final bell to end the bout Tenshin floored him with a solid left but it was also called a slip. He demonstrated his technical improvement well.

