The heavyweight clash between undefeated contenders Jermaine Franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) and Stephan Shaw (14-0, 10 KOs) scheduled to top Thursday night’s Ring City telecast has been postponed due to Franklin testing positive for COVID-19.

The new main event features Jelena Mrdjenovich making the sixth defense of her WBA female featherweight world title against Erika Cruz Hernandez, live from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. and on NBCSN.