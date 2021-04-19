Former New England middleweight champion Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (16-1-2, 11 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over veteran Bryan “The Warrior” Vera (28-17, 18 KOs) on the evening portion of Saturday’s “Crossroads” day-night doubleheader at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74 as Ball became the WBC USNBC United States Silver super middleweight champion. Overall 18 fights took place during the day/night boxing marathon.

A new record was set during this event according to Greg Sirb, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission. He pointed out that the shows included the most boxers on a card that were also on the ABC Watch List (10). The ten fighters went 0-10, with nine losing by KO.