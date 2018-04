Featherweight Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (25-1, 14 KOs) outboxed “The Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire (38-4, 24 KOs) over twelve rounds for the WBO interim title on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The 35-year-old Donaire’s left eye began swelling in round two and he was cut over the right eye in a seventh round head clash. Donaire rocked Frampton several times in the fight, but came up short 117-111 on all three cards.