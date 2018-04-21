April 21, 2018

Charlo, Davis crush foes in Brooklyn

Unbeaten middleweight Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) knocked out Hugo Centeno with a brutal left hook at :55 of round two to claim the WBC interim middleweight title.

Unbeaten super featherweight Gervonta Davis (20-0, 19 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over Jesus Cuellar (28-3, 21 KOs). Davis dropped Cuellar in round two, and twice more in round three.

Former super bantamweight champion Rau’shee Warren (16-2, 4 KOs) outpointed Juan Medina (10-3, 9 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72 across the board. Warren has moved down to the bantamweight division.

Popular female featherweight Heather Hardy (21-0, 4 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Paola Torres (10-3-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 78-74, 79-73.

Welterweight Fabian Maidana (15-0, 11 KOs), younger brother of Marcos Maidana, won by third round corner stoppage against Justin Savi (31-16-2, 21 KOs).

