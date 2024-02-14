WBC super featherweight world champion O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) and Abraham “El Super” Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their ESPN clash on Friday night at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This will be the second title defense for Foster, a native of Orange, Texas, who salvaged his title with a come-from-behind 12th-round knockout over Rocky Hernandez last October.

O’Shaquie Foster: “It was crazy {against Rocky Hernandez}. We shocked the world. And I’m here to do it again. Everybody calls me Shock, and we’re going to keep doing it…we’ve been calling out Nova for years. He knows it. His excuse was that my name wasn’t big enough. Funny how the tables turn. I’m ready, and I’m familiar with his style…I did everything in the gym. We are prepared. Come Friday night, we will dominate and put on a show.”

Abraham Nova: “Fighting for a world title is a dream come true. I can’t let this opportunity slip by. I’ve wanted this for so long. Now I have this opportunity. So, I’m super excited and super motivated…I’ve got to put my trust in God. Everything in the gym has been done. You know what I bring and what I come with. The pressure will be on. The IQ will be on. Everything will be on. I will just have to adjust and come out with the victory.”