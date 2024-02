DAZN Weights from Commerce, California JoJo Diaz 137.6 vs. Ricky Perez 138.2

Ricardo Sandoval 110.8 vs. Jayson Mama 112.4

Eric Tudor 153.2 vs. Luis Ramos 153.8

Jorge Chavez 123.6 vs. Diuhl Olguin 124

Joshua Garcia 131.2 vs. Eric Lozada 130.8

Sasha Tudor 159 vs. Josias Gonzalez 153.8 Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

