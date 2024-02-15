IBF light flyweight champion Adrian Curiel and former beltholder Sivenathi Nontshinga faced off at the final press conference for their clash this Friday night on DAZN from the Auditorium Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico

Adrian Curiel: “It’s great to defend my belt on home soil. It was not a lucky shot or KO…I’ve been watching interviews that he’s been giving, and he says that I’m not a big puncher and I’m an easy fighter, but he’ll see on Friday that as we say here, people need to back up what they say. So, we’ll see on Friday if that’s true.”

Sivenathi Nontshinga: “I’ve trained so hard. It’s not the first time I’ve prepared for a world title fight. I’ve been a champion before, and I promise everybody that once again I will prevail. I believe falling down is part of life, but getting back up is living, so once again, I will become a champion.”