All-action Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic is back in action on the undercard of the ‘Bad Blood’ showdown between unbeaten heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke on Sunday, March 31st at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA. After a devastating KO1 loss to Lukasz Rozanski in a WBC bridgerweight world title fight, Babic (11-1, 10 KOs) will be looking to get back to winning ways when he steps up to heavyweight against 240+ pounder Steve ‘Drago’ Robinson (6-2, 4 KOs). Also seeing action is unbeaten super middleweight Callum Simpson (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. TBA.
I wouldn’t even know what to do with Babic now. Probably let him get a couple of easy wins then…. yep, got no clue where he goes.
I have been wondering about him. Looks like he is with a different promotor now. Too bad as I liked seeing him on the DAZN undercards. I would like to see him fight that big heavyweight who comes out to “Country Road”…Johnny Fisher. Maybe even fight Chisora. Too bad Chris Arreola was not around or even Breazeale. I think those fights would be fun.
I think it depends what you want to do with him, Pete. If he’s just going to be this kind of exciting brawler then, definitely, Chisora would be the way to go or some type of lower level/past it heavyweight. If you’re still trying to see where he can go and how good he is, I think you have to get him out of heavyweight. Fighting the way he does, he’s just not big enough imo. I’d pick him to beat some of those guys, but if Babic fights Chisora and runs into something big and goes out, no one’s surprised.
I see him more as an exciting brawler with a ton of charisma Lucie. I think if he tries to change that he will lose his appeal and not be good enough to make the changes worthwhile. Just my opinion. Maybe he proves me wrong.
Oh no, that’s who he is, you’re right. That is EXACTLY who he is as a fighter, win or lose. The question is can he be THAT guy and still win big fights. I’m 99% certain he can’t do it at heavyweight, but maybe it’s worth it to him to do it there instead of chasing titles at bridger or cruiser.
Good for him! He should fight jake paul, KSI or any of those clowns next! At least he’ll make wayyy more money than fighting another real boxer! That’s where the money is now a days for C-type fighters.
I would love to see him fight Jake Paul. As long as they agree on a fair weight that does not drain all of the strength out of Babic.