All-action Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic is back in action on the undercard of the ‘Bad Blood’ showdown between unbeaten heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke on Sunday, March 31st at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA. After a devastating KO1 loss to Lukasz Rozanski in a WBC bridgerweight world title fight, Babic (11-1, 10 KOs) will be looking to get back to winning ways when he steps up to heavyweight against 240+ pounder Steve ‘Drago’ Robinson (6-2, 4 KOs). Also seeing action is unbeaten super middleweight Callum Simpson (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. TBA.

