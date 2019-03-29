Former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. (21-1, 14 KOs) and former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (27-1, 14 KOs) will meet for the vacant WBA lightweight title on Saturday, April 27 on Showtime from The Chelsea inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The card will also feature former super lightweight champion Viktor Postol (30-2, 12 KOs) taking on France’s Mohamed Mimoune (21-2, 2 KOs) in a WBC super lightweight title eliminator, while rising heavyweight Efe Ajagba (9-0, 8 KOs) looks to remain unbeaten against once-beaten Michael Wallisch (19-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight attraction.