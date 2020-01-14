January 14, 2020
Formella-Arriaza final press conference

The final press conference for Saturday’s IBO welterweight title fight between unbeaten champion Sebastian Formella (21-0, 10 KOs) and Roberto Arriaza (18-1, 14 KOs) at the Edel-Optics.de Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Formella was in attendance, but Arriaza was still en route from Nicaragua.

Sebastian Formella: “It will be pandemonium, that’s for sure. He’s physically very strong. We’ve prepared ourselves for this and if the plan works, we’ll win.”

In the co-feature, highly regarded heavyweight Peter Kadiru (6-0, 2 KOs) fights for his first professional title against Tomas Salek, (11-1, 9 KOs) for the WBC Youth belt.

Tomas Salek: “We know each other from sparring in the amateurs, but professional boxing is something else. I’ll do anything to win.”

Peter Kadiru: “My first year as a pro was something special with the highlight fighting in Las Vegas. This fight is a milestone for me, it’s about the Youth world championship. Tomas is a real test, but his higher KO ratio doesn’t scare me off. What is certain is we’ll burn up the hall. I want to be convincing and dominate the fight.”

MDR will televise in Germany.

  • Sebastian Formella: “if the plan works, we’ll win.”
    Not sounding too confident their…
    By the way, is it their or there?

