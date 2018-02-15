Fletcher Brothers lead the 60th PA BHOF class

Story by John DiSanto – PhillyBoxingHistory.com

The Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame, established in 1958, released the names of their latest group of honorees. Eleven former boxers and five non-boxers comprise the 2018 class. The sixteen new members will be officially welcomed to the PA Hall at the 60th annual induction ceremony and banquet, to be held on May 20, 2018 in Philadelphia.

Leading the Class of 2018 are the fighting Fletcher Brothers – Frank Fletcher and Anthony Fletcher – two ring stars of the 1980s. Frank “The Animal” Fletcher was a wildly popular brawler who won the USBA and ESPN championships, thrived on Saturday afternoon national television, and came one fight from challenging Marvelous Marvin Hagler for the world middleweight crown.

Frank’s younger brother Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher began as a heralded amateur boxer who won a national championship and numerous other tournaments. As a pro, Anthony won the PA State lightweight title, and went unbeaten in his first twenty-two professional bouts, including victories over Livingstone Bramble and Freddie Pendleton.

Joining the Fletchers on the list of honored boxers are Jersey Joe Walcott, Mike “No Joke” Stewart, Tony “Dynamite” Green, Ernie Singletary, Mark Holmes, Marvin Mack, Angel Cruz, Johnny Morris, and 1940s amateur standout Larry Torpey.

The group of non-boxers to be inducted includes promoter Mike Acri, Dr. George Bonner, Stan “the Cut Man” Maliszewski, and trainers Carey “Pop Bates” Williams and Willie Reddish, Jr.

The sixteen new members of the oldest boxing hall of fame in the country will be honored at the annual PABHOF Banquet on Sunday, May 20, 2018, 4PM, in Philadelphia. Tickets for the event cost $65, and can be purchased by calling John Gallagher at 215-920-8791.