‘Argentinean Lomachenko’ headlines March 17

On Saturday, March 17, the “Argentinean Lomachenko,” two-time Olympian Alberto “Impacto” Melian, will challenge for his first professional title in only his second professional fight. Fighting in his hometown of Villa Dolores, Cordoba, Argentina, Melian (1-0, 1 KO) will take on Argentine Super Bantamweight Champion Javier Aristule (32-8, 16 KOs) over 10 rounds.

The event, presented by Sampson Boxing in partnership with Tello Box and JEB Boxing, and entitled “Night of the Olympians,” will also feature promising former Olympian Alberto “Beto” Palmetta (6-1, 2 KOs) and will be televised live on TyC Sports and VTV Uruguay (available in HD) for all of Latin America, The United States and the Caribbean.

Considered by several experts as the best Argentine amateur boxer of the last decade, Melian represented Argentina in numerous international tournaments, including his double Olympic participation, at the Olympic Games in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

After knocking out the former world title contender Diego Ricardo Santillan in the fifth round in his debut (who entered the ring at 23-2), Melian received the challenge of Aristule, who was present at ringside. Melian accepted the challenge, but asked Aristule to put his national title on the line.

Among Melian’s outstanding amateur victories were wins over Cuban Olympic champion Robeisy Ramirez and Frenchman Khedafi Djelkhir, Olympic silver medalist in Beijing 2008 and APB Series World champion. In 2014, he was awarded the “Firpo de Oro” as the best boxer in the country, amateur or professional, by the Boxing´s Journalist Union of Argentina (UPERBOX).

Palmetta, former captain of the Argentinean Olympic team that participated in the Olympic Games of Rio de Janeiro 2016, will return to the ring after suffered his first defeat as a professional in a fight that had dominated on the cards against Gonzalo Coria.