Flanagan regresa el sábado El dos veces retador mundial de peso crucero Mark Flanagan (25-8, 18 KOs) estará en acción durante diez asaltos contra el invicto Floyd Mason (10-0, 7 KOs) en el Eatons Hotel, Eatons Hill, Queensland el sábado con el peso crucero australiano sin título en juego. Flanagan viene de una pelea en junio cuando capturó la corona vacante nacional de peso crucero con un nocaut en el quinto asalto sobre Benjamin Kelleher. Mason viene de un paro de cuatro asaltos de Joseph Liga en julio. Promotor Angelo DiCarlo. Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: Recuento de un inolvidable 2021 López-Lowe el viernes en eliminatoria de la FIB en Londres

