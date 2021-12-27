Unfortunately, the GGG-Murata middleweight unification fight scheduled for this week got canceled due to Japan’s border closure to foreigners to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

However, there is still one more world title fight to come in 2021. On Friday (December 31), WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka defends his title against Ryoji Fukunaga in Tokyo. Ioka is a four-division world champion. No U.S. TV as of now.

2022 starts with a bang. A $39.99 all-heavyweight pay-per-view on Saturday (January 1) offers up five fights from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The PPV line-up is:

Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Jonathan Rice vs. Michael Coffie 2

Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Viktor Faust vs. Iago Kiladze

Prior to the PPV, FS1 will broadcast some of the undercard action (fighters are TBA).

By the way, the boxing PPV starts at 8PM ET/5PM PT, so it will go head-to-head with the end of the Rose Bowl (probably a blowout) and the meaningless Sugar Bowl. No conflict with either of the CFP national championship semifinal games.