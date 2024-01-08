In this week’s big fight, unbeaten light heavyweight destroyer Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) defends his unified WBC/WBO/IBF world titles against former supermiddle champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada. ESPN will televise.
In another world title fight on the card, WBO bantamweight champion Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO world title against Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs).
Also, WBC #1, WBA #1, IBF #3, WBO #5 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) faces Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder.
* * *
Also on Saturday, DAZN has picked up a boxing event from Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Formerly world-rated super featherweight Moussa Gholam (20-1, 12 KOs) meets Baby” Lunga Sitemela (15-1, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event.
Some believe Smith will pull the upset. He certainly has the power and Beterbiev has some mileage. I still pick Beterbiev in an entertaining fight. Canelo seemed to punish Smith but that was at 68. Beterbiev late tko.
This is more a question of will Smith go the difference rather than who will win. Smith is skilled with the better experience but if he couldnt do anything with Canelo he isnt expected to win against the bigger and heavier punching Beterbiev.
Beterbiev vs Smith should be entertaining. The undercard is pretty lame. Sanchez hasn’t done enough to earn an alphabet challenge, and Murcock is a club fighter.
Been waiting for this fight. Looking forward to seeing beterbiev knocking out smith to set up unification with bivol.
It’s that time where a person must wonder if age will start catching up with the 38 y old Beterbiev. If Beterbiev does show signs of slowing down, but he still wins of course, watch how quickly a unification match with Bivol will be made.
Callum Smith is really good and I remember thinking he had a good chance at beating Canelo when they fought, but then he really didn’t do anything in that fight, so I can’t trust him anymore. Beterbiev is getting up there though, he’ll be 39 like a week after the fight and I wouldn’t be entirely shocked if Smith did manage to go the distance, but I got Beterbiev. Smith’s also been out over a year and a half and he’s only had two fights since Canelo (by comparison, Canelo has had SEVEN since Smith).
Mbilli’s always fun to watch as well, hopefully he gets a big fight this year.
I expect Beterbiev to get the KO. Should he get by Smith, I hope to get Beterbiev vs Bivol. Lets keeps the momentum going. I’d like to think fans will continue to support a fighter even on a losing effort as long as they fight the opponents we want to see.
In the last couple of hours, I’ve been getting rumours of Wilder vs Zhang on the Joshua vs Ngannou undercard.
Unless AB got old overnight this wont go past 9. Beterbiev will not be looking past Smith, he wants Bivol’s belt and he knows he has to win this to get there.
I am looking forward to Beterbiev’s KO victory and if he still has that boxing predator spirit in his eyes, mind and body.
I will also take a closer look at Mbilli’s boxing style because there are several challenges out there for him.