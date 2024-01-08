In this week’s big fight, unbeaten light heavyweight destroyer Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) defends his unified WBC/WBO/IBF world titles against former supermiddle champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada. ESPN will televise.

In another world title fight on the card, WBO bantamweight champion Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO world title against Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs).

Also, WBC #1, WBA #1, IBF #3, WBO #5 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) faces Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

* * *

Also on Saturday, DAZN has picked up a boxing event from Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Formerly world-rated super featherweight Moussa Gholam (20-1, 12 KOs) meets Baby” Lunga Sitemela (15-1, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event.