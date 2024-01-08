January 8, 2024
Callum Walsh returns March 15

WBC #15 super welterweight “King” Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs), of Cork, Ireland will return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 15, broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. The opponent is TBA.

“I’m honored to be fighting again at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Pay Weekend,” said Walsh. “The entire fight week experience in New York City was tremendous and I know the atmosphere this time will be even more electric with more fans coming over from Ireland.”

