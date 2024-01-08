By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Communications
The Class of 2024 for Florida Boxing Hall of Fame was announced this weekend during a gala event at the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, Florida. Induction Weekend will again be at the St. Petersburg Hilton Lake Carillon. Dates are June 21, 22 and 23.
Fighters: John John Molina, Raul Frank, Edner Cherry, Jose Alonzo, David Diaz, Stacy Prestage, Saoul Mamby*, Arthur Williams*
Trainer/Managers: Willie Vargas, Sherman Henson
Promoters: Khalilah Escalera
Media: Jorge Ebro
Participants: John Beninati, Carl King, Raul Alvarez, Marc Hager
Officials/Commission: Chris Young, Dr. Mark Gordon, Tim Shipman, Kathy Gentile
Special Achievement Award: Ivan Echevarria, Carlos Albuerne
Walter A Flansburg Lifetime Award: Geri Atkinson-Hazelton
Used to LOVE Edner Cherry. Congrats to everyone.