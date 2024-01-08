January 8, 2024
Boxing News

Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Inductees named

By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Communications

The Class of 2024 for Florida Boxing Hall of Fame was announced this weekend during a gala event at the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, Florida. Induction Weekend will again be at the St. Petersburg Hilton Lake Carillon. Dates are June 21, 22 and 23.

Fighters: John John Molina, Raul Frank, Edner Cherry, Jose Alonzo, David Diaz, Stacy Prestage, Saoul Mamby*, Arthur Williams*

Trainer/Managers: Willie Vargas, Sherman Henson

Promoters: Khalilah Escalera

Media: Jorge Ebro

Participants: John Beninati, Carl King, Raul Alvarez, Marc Hager

Officials/Commission: Chris Young, Dr. Mark Gordon, Tim Shipman, Kathy Gentile

Special Achievement Award: Ivan Echevarria, Carlos Albuerne

Walter A Flansburg Lifetime Award: Geri Atkinson-Hazelton

Jan 18 Nashville card announced

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >