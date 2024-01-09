Nevada State Athletic Commission Statement: On January 6, 2024, a contest was held between Vergil Ortiz and Fredick Lawson in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contest was under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The health and safety of the unarmed combatants that compete in the state are paramount to the Commission. All contestants in the event were subject to full medical examinations and were cleared by medical experts to compete without restrictions. The Commission and its Executive Director will continue its ongoing practice of reviewing its official’s performance during and after an event.
That sounds like they’re putting it on Weeks – Lawson passed his medicals so the stoppage was at the discretion of the referee and the referee alone.
So this contradicts Weeks’ version of why the so rush stoppage.
Weeks said, Oscar said, and NSAC said garbage and at the end the paying publics didn’t get what they paid for
they don’t really address the 3 evaluations or the specifics of the controversy . if he was cleared how many doctors did it take or how many evaluations. ? that was the issue. yes he was cleared but how and why ? its nice wording from a legal standpoint .
The NSAC is a joke. They never address issues, just sweep them under the rug and continue along the same path. It’s all about revenue to them….by hook or by crook. Mostly crook.
Sounds like a blank statement. No specifics. A standard press release. Did you think it would be anything else?