Nevada State Athletic Commission Statement: On January 6, 2024, a contest was held between Vergil Ortiz and Fredick Lawson in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contest was under the jurisdiction of the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The health and safety of the unarmed combatants that compete in the state are paramount to the Commission. All contestants in the event were subject to full medical examinations and were cleared by medical experts to compete without restrictions. The Commission and its Executive Director will continue its ongoing practice of reviewing its official’s performance during and after an event.

