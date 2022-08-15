Huge weekend on tap with no less than three major fight cards taking place on what is certainly a Super Boxing Saturday.

The big one is the DAZN-streamed rematch between WBA/IBF/WBO unified heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in Saudi Arabia. The event airs on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. The undercard includes an IBF heavyweight eliminator between Filip Hrgović (14-0, 12 KOs) and Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) plus a WBC light heavyweight eliminator between Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) and Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs)

Showtime presents a loaded show topped by former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) against former WBC lightweight champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Also on tap are 140-pounders Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) squaring off for the vacant WBA super lightweight title, plus WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defending against unbeaten Hector Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs).

ESPN has WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) against Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) at the Pechanga Arena (formerly known as the San Diego Sports Arena) in San Diego, California.