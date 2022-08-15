Huge weekend on tap with no less than three major fight cards taking place on what is certainly a Super Boxing Saturday.
The big one is the DAZN-streamed rematch between WBA/IBF/WBO unified heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in Saudi Arabia. The event airs on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. The undercard includes an IBF heavyweight eliminator between Filip Hrgović (14-0, 12 KOs) and Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) plus a WBC light heavyweight eliminator between Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) and Mathieu Bauderlique (21-1, 12 KOs)
Showtime presents a loaded show topped by former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) against former WBC lightweight champion Omar “Panterita” Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Also on tap are 140-pounders Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) and Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) squaring off for the vacant WBA super lightweight title, plus WBA super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez (26-3-1, 20 KOs) defending against unbeaten Hector Garcia (15-0, 10 KOs).
ESPN has WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) against Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) at the Pechanga Arena (formerly known as the San Diego Sports Arena) in San Diego, California.
Usyk does not just ‘have Joshua’s number’ as many people can think. In this fight Usyk again needs to get through the dangerous first half of the fight and not take too many punches to be able to get the win. On points or possibly stop Joshua if he were to run out of steam, but anything can happen.
Zhang has the same issue, he needs to not get caught early. He is old and takes too long to get going. He stands a good chance if he can take Hrgović to the later rounds.
Usyk will have to watch out for Joshua’s power as long as Joshua is standing.. even if he’s hurt. Usyk is too smart and knows this. My guess is Joshua will be more aggressive behind a better jab and will try more pressure and impose his size to try and get the stoppage. This should play into Usyks hands. Is there a chance Joshua sits back and tries countering? I kinda doubt it with Robert Garcia in his corner. Being more aggressive seems to be Joshua’s best option. Should be a good fight.
I actually just read that Broner pulled out of the fight. This is a very good week and I’m thinking the sleeper fight in there will be Gutierrez – Garcia. Those guys will come forward the entire fight trying to destroy each other.
I saw that as well. Pulled out due to mental health problems….
I honestly believe Omar Jr. could have taken Broner, and Broner knows it. That is why he punked out of the fight.
Anyone know if the Usyk/Joshua fight is no longer PPV? I heard it was but see on the schedule here they have it listed as just “DAZN”.
Per Dan Rafael’s podcast, it is on regular DAZN in the United States for the normal subscription package. This is great news.
I also checked my DAZN app schedule and it shows an 11:00 a.m. start time (US Central) on Saturday with no PPV banner ads or designations. Note that this is when the main card starts, not the main event.
ANOTHER UPDATE:
Ukraine, UK and Ireland, and Middle East/North Africa are the only territories where the fight is NOT on DAZN.
If you are in a territory where it is on DAZN, it is included in the subscription price and is NOT on DAZN PPV anywhere. Good news for the Canadian fans that read and post here.
Good fight week. I’m going with Usyk in a good fight where Joshua will make a better account of himself, but not enough to win. And I’m catching the Broner-Figueroa fight live at the HardRock with my pops. His first live fight in Florida. He doesn’t know it yet.
I know it is on PPV through Sky in the UK and Ireland, but I don’t know if DAZN has it PPV in any of the other territories. My understanding is that the fight is on DAZN globally except in a few carved out regions, such as UK/Ireland and the Middle East and parts of Northern Africa.