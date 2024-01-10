By Jeff Zimmerman
The legendary Fernando Vargas, at his new Las Vegas gym, shared his relationship with the Garcias, especially Robert’s and Mikey’s dad, “El Jefe.” He talked about his relationship with his three fighting sons, Fernando Jr, Amado and Emiliano and how he never wanted them to box. Vargas also showed love for his fans and gave his thoughts on Spence Jr fighting again and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.
Two of the three Vargas Bros, Fernando Jr and Amado plus Gabriel Flores Jr. talked about their careers and the family atmosphere at the new gym of Fernando Vargas in Las Vegas where they teach boxing and jujitsu. The Vargas brothers talked about getting to the sport late as they were standout athletes in other sports whereas their youngest brother, Emiliano, started around 10 years old and is signed by Top Rank. Flores Jr was the youngest signee by Top Rank at 16 and is still only 23. All three are expected to fight March 16 at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA where Flores Jr is a hometown hero. The show will be promoted by G-SQUAD Entertainment run by Flores Jr dad and trainer, Gabriel Flores Sr.
Vargas took the Mexican people heart when he fought Felix Trinidad
Vargas showed a lot of heart and that conquered Mexico
Because lot of people don’t know but we font care if we lose or win , we care about give everything in the ring
Of course we want our fighters win and have great numbers but more than numbers we care about performance
If the Mexican losses but he gave everything in the ring we are happy
If the Mexican win but his performance is not good , his did not push his limit or he did show heart we won’t be so excited
There are bunch of very loved Mexican boxers that people don’t know and I’m not talking about canelo , Chavez, Marquez, Barrera or morales etc
Kid azteca
Chango Casanova
Toluco López
Filo Nava
Pajarito moreno
Ratón Macías
José becerra
Púas Olivares
El rielero Ramírez
Jesús Nájera
Leonardo López
Lupe González
Pedro Ortega
etc etc etc etc etc (I better stop it)
Salvador Sánchez was also very loved but he was not as agressive as the mention above , these fighters were a true warriors and the people liked them a lot because the bloody fights and the heart showed in every fight like Lupe Gonzalez who got blind because of boxing , these guys plus other ones that I don’t remembered fought like a pit bull
When Mexican bring the heart to the ring we enjoy a lot every sip of the beer it tastes great and the adrenaline runs through our veins
Most these boxers I mentioned were from early 1930’s to 1960’s
These guys did not have 20 defenses they just fought like dogs
Fkcn canelo
Just like the early era of boxing of heavyweights when Ali foreman Robinson Armstrong Louis Marciano ezzard Charles etc etc etc
These guys r
Just like the early era, the golden era of boxing of heavyweights when Ali foreman Robinson Armstrong Joe Louis rocky Marciano ezzard Charles etc etc etc
These guys did not play bullzszshit games they could fought in a telephone pole the ring was too big for them
No zhitty fights like Today with Mayweather , Tyson fury , títere Vázquez etc etc etc
I don’t what happened but before it was a real boxing
That’s why Oscar de la Hoya had problems to be accepted by Mexicans because he had no balls
We all were on Vargas side when he fought Oscar
That’s why Mike Tyson was very successful in Mexico
We all bought every single fight of Mike Tyson
I used to work in a discotheque and we played Tyson fights and day there were problems because we collected money to watch Tyson fight
But like most Mexicans people were late and by the time they arrived Tyson already ko his opponent in 1 round lmao
I think Tyson is the most loved foreigner boxer in Mexico ever
He was a True warrior
Most pitbull dogs in Mexico were named Tyson (but don’t get me wrong) we did it in a good way
We still love this mothefckr
Tyson the king of boxing along with Muhammad ali
But our generation lived Tyson era
So by the time people arrived to watch Tyson the fight was done and people requesting the refund lol
I remember when I was on my to the school and biggest new in the whole country was when buster Douglas beat Tyson
Nobody could believed it
Everybody talking about this loss
Some guys saying Tyson lost intentionally to get more fame but more fame he could not get
Tyson was our héroe
It was hurtful watch him lose against Douglas and holifield
When he fought Lewis it knew Lewis was goi mng to win because his size
But In my heart I wanted Tyson to win
Miky Tyson is highly connected/related with Mexico
We like him and I think he like us
I think every started because he visited Mexico in 1990’s and the whole paralyzed with his visit
We treated him well and he liked it
Not even the pope Juan Pablo ll was received as well as we received the iron man Mike Tyson
That’s what we called him the “”iron man “””
