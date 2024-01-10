By Jeff Zimmerman

The legendary Fernando Vargas, at his new Las Vegas gym, shared his relationship with the Garcias, especially Robert’s and Mikey’s dad, “El Jefe.” He talked about his relationship with his three fighting sons, Fernando Jr, Amado and Emiliano and how he never wanted them to box. Vargas also showed love for his fans and gave his thoughts on Spence Jr fighting again and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.

Two of the three Vargas Bros, Fernando Jr and Amado plus Gabriel Flores Jr. talked about their careers and the family atmosphere at the new gym of Fernando Vargas in Las Vegas where they teach boxing and jujitsu. The Vargas brothers talked about getting to the sport late as they were standout athletes in other sports whereas their youngest brother, Emiliano, started around 10 years old and is signed by Top Rank. Flores Jr was the youngest signee by Top Rank at 16 and is still only 23. All three are expected to fight March 16 at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA where Flores Jr is a hometown hero. The show will be promoted by G-SQUAD Entertainment run by Flores Jr dad and trainer, Gabriel Flores Sr.

