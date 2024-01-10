January 10, 2024
Boxing News

Fernando Vargas Exclusive Interview

By Jeff Zimmerman

The legendary Fernando Vargas, at his new Las Vegas gym, shared his relationship with the Garcias, especially Robert’s and Mikey’s dad, “El Jefe.” He talked about his relationship with his three fighting sons, Fernando Jr, Amado and Emiliano and how he never wanted them to box. Vargas also showed love for his fans and gave his thoughts on Spence Jr fighting again and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.

_

Two of the three Vargas Bros, Fernando Jr and Amado plus Gabriel Flores Jr. talked about their careers and the family atmosphere at the new gym of Fernando Vargas in Las Vegas where they teach boxing and jujitsu. The Vargas brothers talked about getting to the sport late as they were standout athletes in other sports whereas their youngest brother, Emiliano, started around 10 years old and is signed by Top Rank. Flores Jr was the youngest signee by Top Rank at 16 and is still only 23. All three are expected to fight March 16 at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA where Flores Jr is a hometown hero. The show will be promoted by G-SQUAD Entertainment run by Flores Jr dad and trainer, Gabriel Flores Sr.

_

Beterbiev-Smith Preview

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Vargas took the Mexican people heart when he fought Felix Trinidad

    Vargas showed a lot of heart and that conquered Mexico

    Because lot of people don’t know but we font care if we lose or win , we care about give everything in the ring

    Of course we want our fighters win and have great numbers but more than numbers we care about performance

    If the Mexican losses but he gave everything in the ring we are happy

    If the Mexican win but his performance is not good , his did not push his limit or he did show heart we won’t be so excited

    There are bunch of very loved Mexican boxers that people don’t know and I’m not talking about canelo , Chavez, Marquez, Barrera or morales etc

    Kid azteca
    Chango Casanova
    Toluco López
    Filo Nava
    Pajarito moreno
    Ratón Macías
    José becerra
    Púas Olivares
    El rielero Ramírez
    Jesús Nájera
    Leonardo López
    Lupe González
    Pedro Ortega

    etc etc etc etc etc (I better stop it)

    Salvador Sánchez was also very loved but he was not as agressive as the mention above , these fighters were a true warriors and the people liked them a lot because the bloody fights and the heart showed in every fight like Lupe Gonzalez who got blind because of boxing , these guys plus other ones that I don’t remembered fought like a pit bull

    When Mexican bring the heart to the ring we enjoy a lot every sip of the beer it tastes great and the adrenaline runs through our veins

    Reply

    • Most these boxers I mentioned were from early 1930’s to 1960’s

      These guys did not have 20 defenses they just fought like dogs

      Fkcn canelo

      Just like the early era of boxing of heavyweights when Ali foreman Robinson Armstrong Louis Marciano ezzard Charles etc etc etc

      These guys r

      Reply

    • Most these boxers I mentioned were from early 1930’s to 1960’s

      These guys did not have 20 defenses they just fought like dogs

      Fkcn canelo

      Just like the early era, the golden era of boxing of heavyweights when Ali foreman Robinson Armstrong Joe Louis rocky Marciano ezzard Charles etc etc etc

      These guys did not play bullzszshit games they could fought in a telephone pole the ring was too big for them

      No zhitty fights like Today with Mayweather , Tyson fury , títere Vázquez etc etc etc

      I don’t what happened but before it was a real boxing

      Reply

  • That’s why Oscar de la Hoya had problems to be accepted by Mexicans because he had no balls

    We all were on Vargas side when he fought Oscar

    Reply

    • That’s why Mike Tyson was very successful in Mexico

      We all bought every single fight of Mike Tyson

      I used to work in a discotheque and we played Tyson fights and day there were problems because we collected money to watch Tyson fight

      But like most Mexicans people were late and by the time they arrived Tyson already ko his opponent in 1 round lmao

      I think Tyson is the most loved foreigner boxer in Mexico ever

      He was a True warrior

      Most pitbull dogs in Mexico were named Tyson (but don’t get me wrong) we did it in a good way

      We still love this mothefckr

      Tyson the king of boxing along with Muhammad ali

      But our generation lived Tyson era

      Reply

  • So by the time people arrived to watch Tyson the fight was done and people requesting the refund lol

    Reply

  • I remember when I was on my to the school and biggest new in the whole country was when buster Douglas beat Tyson

    Nobody could believed it

    Everybody talking about this loss
    Some guys saying Tyson lost intentionally to get more fame but more fame he could not get

    Tyson was our héroe

    It was hurtful watch him lose against Douglas and holifield

    When he fought Lewis it knew Lewis was goi mng to win because his size

    But In my heart I wanted Tyson to win

    Reply

  • Miky Tyson is highly connected/related with Mexico

    We like him and I think he like us

    I think every started because he visited Mexico in 1990’s and the whole paralyzed with his visit

    We treated him well and he liked it

    Not even the pope Juan Pablo ll was received as well as we received the iron man Mike Tyson

    That’s what we called him the “”iron man “””

    Reply

  • This was a bit painful for me to watch hard to understand, some slurred speech, starting saying something then jumped into something else. Perhaps, he had some tequila shots prior to this interview.
    I wish el Feroz nothing but the best, and I truly hope I am wrong.

    Reply
    • >