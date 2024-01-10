Two rising talents are set to put their perfect records on the line as part of the ESPN-televised tripleheader headlined by the WBC junior lightweight showdown between reigning champ O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster and Abraham “El Super” Nova on February 16 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, Andres “Savage” Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) takes on Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs). Also, rising featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) will face Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) in the 10-round televised opener.

The ESPN+ streamed undercard features:

2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (11-1-1, 9 KOs) battles Moses Johnson (11-1-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight contest.

Junior welterweight prospect Tiger Johnson (11-0, 5 KOs), a U.S. Olympian, makes his 2024 debut in an eight-rounder against Paulo Galdino (13-7-2, 9 KOs).

Unbeaten junior lightweight prospect Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KOs) will make his second appearance at The Theater against Edward Ceballos (11-4-1, 6 KOs).

Middleweight prospect Euri Cedeno (7-0-1, 6 KOs), who represented the Dominican Republic at the Tokyo Olympics, goes against Antonio Todd (15-9, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Middleweight Isaah Flaherty (6-0, 3 KOs) will see action in a six-rounder against an opponent to be named.