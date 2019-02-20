Unbeaten Washington State native Patrick Ferguson (14-0-1, 11KOs) will once again make a trip to Ghana. A year ago or so he fought then-unbeaten local Abraham Tabul (14-1-1, 12KOs) there. Tabul got off to a decent start in the bout but began to wilt under the pressure of Ferguson in the second half of the fight. Tabul was also staggering late in the fight. This was highlighted even more because the fight was allegedly shortened from 12 rounds 10 just prior to the beginning of the bout. This left some believing Ferguson may have been able to get Tabul out of there with two additional rounds to work with. In the end the official verdict was a draw.

The rematch will take place March 8 and once again in Tabul’s native Ghana. The WBO Cruiserweight African title will be at stake again but for the 12 round distance this time around. Ferguson entered their first fight having had won all of his previous fights inside the distance. So on the bright side, he showed he was more than just a puncher and more than capable of effectively going the distance. That being said, Ferguson does not appear to want to leave anything to chance. An inside the distance victory would be just fine for him. “Tabul is a rugged tough guy. I think I can stop him in the later rounds,” said Ferguson.