By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australia’s biggest pay-per-view boxing attraction Australian heavyweight contender Paul Gallen (11-0-1, 5 KOs) has the support of Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech when he challenges Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (3-0, 3 KOs) at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, NSW on June 16 that will be televised on Foxtel Main Event.

“Gallen has put boxing back in the headlines for the right reasons and we thank you,” Fenech said at Tuesday’s press conference. “He has a huge test this time because Justis is one of most skillful guys I’ve seen, but I also had lots of those thoughts thinking Lucas could do certain things and Gallen stopped him in round one by his sheer willpower and mental toughness.

“It’s going to be a tough fight for Justis, it will be a tough night. I’m sure they will be both be prepared. I can’t wait to see what happens. I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m surprised again.”

Paul Gallen: “Me and Jeff have a relationship, he knows me and he does care for me a little bit. He did come to me about the Lucas Browne fight and was concerned. He spoke to me openly and a little bit concerned and I said, ‘Jeff, I will be Ok.’ I surprised him there. I know deep down he thinks Justis will win but I’m here as he said to surprise him and everyone again.”