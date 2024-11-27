On February 15, 45-year-old former multi-division world champion Felix Sturm will make his comeback. He will headline a card at the 6,500-seat Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm, Germany in front of a gigantic backdrop. Sturm Boxing is cooperating with the Berlin promoter Ingo Volckmann and his AGON Sports.
Felix Sturm: “I am ready to continue writing my story and am looking forward to getting back into the ring to offer my fans another spectacle. Negotiations for my opponent are in the final phase and we will be able to announce him soon. I can already reveal this much: it will be a boxer from Germany!”
– I remember that Sturm beat ODLH in June of 2004 for the WBO Middleweight title, but the judges gave the decision to Oscar………
I remember when he didn’t have to fight to pay off his tax evasion bill…
Remember that too Gary g. I was there in Vegas for that fight. I remember it was the backdrop for him to fight Hopkins. I was/still a fan of ODLH as a fighter, but I could never agree he had won that fight.
I respectfully disagree. Oscar won it with a very good body attack, but Sturm certainly did better than expected.
They knew Oscar was out of shape and it shouldnt count 🙂 KO’d by Hopkins exactly 3 months later, they def would have robbed him too if gone to decision.
The bad decision likely removed millions of dollars and big matchups from Sturm’s career.
Felix Sturm was absolutely robbed against Oscar. Sturm even looked fresh after the bout & could’ve gone more rounds, while Oscar looked beaten & depleted. Notice how Oscar never offered Sturm a rematch?
They should go and see if Arthur Abraham is interested. The fact that those two never fought is absolutely ridiculous… and there’s always Sam Soliman.