On February 15, 45-year-old former multi-division world champion Felix Sturm will make his comeback. He will headline a card at the 6,500-seat Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm, Germany in front of a gigantic backdrop. Sturm Boxing is cooperating with the Berlin promoter Ingo Volckmann and his AGON Sports.

Felix Sturm: “I am ready to continue writing my story and am looking forward to getting back into the ring to offer my fans another spectacle. Negotiations for my opponent are in the final phase and we will be able to announce him soon. I can already reveal this much: it will be a boxer from Germany!”