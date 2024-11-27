A mighty clash of the heavyweights will take place at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday February 8 when 40-year-old, two-time world title challenger Derek Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) enters into his 49th professional fight against Otto Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs). The bout is billed as ‘The Last Dance’ — Chisora’s final UK fight.

Chisora, fresh from winning a unanimous decision over Joe Joyce in London back in July, gets to tick a wish off his publicized bucket list for the conclusion of his career by fighting in Manchester and he will get to do it at the recently opened largest arena in Europe, situated on the Etihad Campus. Wallin, who resides in New York, is battling his way back into heavyweight contention following his defeat to Anthony Joshua, which featured as part of Riyadh Season in December of last year.

The event’s chief support is a domestic light heavyweight clash between two former world title challengers Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) and Zach Parker (25-1, 18 KOs).

Also featuring is a British and Commonwealth super lightweight clash between Jack Rafferty (24-0, 15 KOs) and Kane Gardner (17-3, 7 KOs). Masood Abdulah (11-0, 7 KOs) will defend his Commonwealth title against Manchester’s Zak Miller (14-1, 3 KOs), while Stoke’s favorite Nathan Heaney (18-1-1, 6 KOs) will make his return to the ring against TBA.