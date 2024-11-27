November 27, 2024
Boxing News

Chisora-Wallin collide Feb 8

A mighty clash of the heavyweights will take place at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday February 8 when 40-year-old, two-time world title challenger Derek Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) enters into his 49th professional fight against Otto Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs). The bout is billed as ‘The Last Dance’ — Chisora’s final UK fight.

Chisora, fresh from winning a unanimous decision over Joe Joyce in London back in July, gets to tick a wish off his publicized bucket list for the conclusion of his career by fighting in Manchester and he will get to do it at the recently opened largest arena in Europe, situated on the Etihad Campus. Wallin, who resides in New York, is battling his way back into heavyweight contention following his defeat to Anthony Joshua, which featured as part of Riyadh Season in December of last year.

The event’s chief support is a domestic light heavyweight clash between two former world title challengers Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) and Zach Parker (25-1, 18 KOs).

Also featuring is a British and Commonwealth super lightweight clash between Jack Rafferty (24-0, 15 KOs) and Kane Gardner (17-3, 7 KOs). Masood Abdulah (11-0, 7 KOs) will defend his Commonwealth title against Manchester’s Zak Miller (14-1, 3 KOs), while Stoke’s favorite Nathan Heaney (18-1-1, 6 KOs) will make his return to the ring against TBA.

Felix Sturm, 45, returns Feb 15
Tevin Farmer: I thought I won

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Good for Chisora to get his wish granted. He def earned it and will get a hero’s welcome wherever he goes. But seems a guy like Chisora needs to fight to keep himself out of trouble. He’s a natural scrappy fighting dog.

    Reply

    • I don’t think so. The crowd will cheer everything Chisora even tries to do and the judges will give him all the close rounds. Chisora on close points win.

      Reply
    • >