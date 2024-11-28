Launch press conference for “The Last Dance” headlined by Derek Chisora against Otto Wallin on Thursday at the new CO-OP Arena in Manchester, England, announcing their upcoming fight in 2025.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This could be an interesting fight. Whoever wins gets another opportunity. Whoever loses probably hits the end of the road. I like Wallin in this spot, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Chisora conjured some greatness.
What an excellent fight. The winner of this should fight beetlejuice for the belt.
yeh,, because Wallin looked so good in his last fight against AJ
Chisora has this fight and another to reach 50 fights and in his own words retire after that. Always tries to put on a show for the fans. Wallin s only a shade of his former self as we saw from his performance against AJ.
Chisora by ko