Fightnews.com® recently announced that the IBF has ordered a flyweight eliminator between former world champions and countrymen Felix Alvarado (38-3, 33 KOs) and Cristofer Rosales (35-6, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua. Alvarado will also now venture into promoting with his first event being February 4th at the Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua under his promotion Gemelo Promotions. The main event will feature super lightweight prospect Bryan Jimenez (9-1, 6 KOs) vs 64-bout veteran Eusebio Osejo.

“I am confident Felix will give the same maximum effort into promoting as he does in preparing for all his fights.” said his manager William Ramirez(WRAM Boxing).

Rounding out the card

Aaron Juarez (17-9-3-5KO) v Roberto Rodriguez (9-16-4KO)

126lbs

Jerry Simong – Debut v Carlos Castillo (1-1-0)

130lbs

Jordan Orozco – Debut v William Cerrato (2-10-1)

115lbs

Roxana Mendoza – Debut v Marcela Sanchez – Debut

120lbs

Emanuel Huembe – Debut v Jony Cortez (2-1-0)

140lbs

Yilmer Gonzales – Debut v Julio Carbera (4-2-1)

112lbs

Alex Validcillo – Debut v Daniel Pastrana (2-1-0)

120lbs

Ramon Palacio – Debut v Erick Morales – Debut

112lbs