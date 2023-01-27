BLK Prime announced today that former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will now battle Michael Williams Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs) in a welterweight ten-rounder due to previous opponent Hank Lundy being suspended by the California Athletic Commission. Lundy had replaced Broner’s original foe Ivan Redkach, who couldn’t fight due to a promotional dispute. Tickets will go on sale today. The $39.99 PPV clash will take place on February 25 at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is promoted by Christy Martin Promotions.

Adrien Broner: “I’m excited to get back in the ring and show the world that I’m still one of the best fighters in the sport. Williams Jr. is a tough opponent, but I’m ready for the challenge, and I’m going to put on a show for the fans in Atlanta. It’s the AB show on BLK Prime.”

Michael Williams Jr: “I’ve been preparing for a moment like this for a long time, and I’m ready to take on Broner. I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity, and show everyone watching on BLK Prime that they didn’t make mistake by choosing me to challenge Broner. I have nothing to lose and I’m going all out on fight night 150%.”