Undefeated super middleweight prospect Ronald Ellis returns to ShoBox: The New Generation seeking a statement win against DeAndre Ware in the 10-round main event of a three-fight telecast on Friday, February 1 live on SHOWTIME from Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y. The first of two February editions of the prospect developmental series will feature six fighters with a combined 89 wins against just three losses. The series returns just two weeks later on February 15 with a focus on the heavyweight division.

In the February 1 co-featured fight, 20-year-old Hawaiian Logan Yoon (14-0, 11 KOs) will make his national television debut against Richard Zamora (18-2, 11 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight bout. In the opening bout of the telecast, former No. 1-ranked U.S. amateur Abraham Nova (12-0, 10 KOs) will face fellow-unbeaten Oluwaseun Joshua Wahab (18-0, 11 KOs), of Ghana, in an eight-round super featherweight bout.