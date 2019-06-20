Florida boxing fans are in for a full weekend at the 2019 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Inductions taking place Friday to Sunday at the Westshore Grand Hotel (4860 W. Kennedy Blvd.) in Tampa.



Schedule of Events

Friday June 21 Amateur Fights 7:30pm

Saturday daytime Schedule: June 22 10:00am – 4:00pm

ALL DAY: Fist castings, memorabilia sales, book signings, autographs & more!

10:00am – 11:00am Referee & Judge Seminar – Brian Garry FBHOF Class of 2009

11:00am – 1:00pm Podcast with the Shadow League and Rhett Butler

1:30pm “Boxing at its Finest,” presented by Dwaine Simpson, FBHOF Class of 2014

2:30pm “The fine points of Training,” by Steve Canton FBHOF Class of 2009

SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET

Registration: 6:30pm dinner: 7:15pm – cash bar

Keynote speaker: Julio Martinez, Class of 2015

+ Music + Awards + Raffle

SUNDAY JUNE 23

Breakfast with the inductees: 8:30am – 9:30am

Formal Induction Ceremony: 11:00am

Cake & Coffee to follow provided by Alessi Bakery

Class of 2019: Fighters: Nate Campbell, Richard Hall, Lou Esa, Eromosele Albert, Lamar Murphy, Juan Arroyo, Jimmy Navarro, James Scott* Trainers: Mike Birmingham*, Pete Brodsky. Promoter: Nelson Lopez Sr., Media: Damon Gonzalez, Sean O’Grady. Participants: Chico Rivas, Henry Grooms. Pete Balcunas*. Officials/Commission: Dr. Rodolfo Eichberg, Frank Gentile, Telis Assimenios, Mel Jurado. Special Achievement Award: Emil Lombardi Jr., Mitchell Cypress

*deceased inductee