Florida boxing fans are in for a full weekend at the 2019 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame Inductions taking place Friday to Sunday at the Westshore Grand Hotel (4860 W. Kennedy Blvd.) in Tampa.
Schedule of Events
Friday June 21 Amateur Fights 7:30pm
Saturday daytime Schedule: June 22 10:00am – 4:00pm
ALL DAY: Fist castings, memorabilia sales, book signings, autographs & more!
10:00am – 11:00am Referee & Judge Seminar – Brian Garry FBHOF Class of 2009
11:00am – 1:00pm Podcast with the Shadow League and Rhett Butler
1:30pm “Boxing at its Finest,” presented by Dwaine Simpson, FBHOF Class of 2014
2:30pm “The fine points of Training,” by Steve Canton FBHOF Class of 2009
SATURDAY NIGHT BANQUET
Registration: 6:30pm dinner: 7:15pm – cash bar
Keynote speaker: Julio Martinez, Class of 2015
+ Music + Awards + Raffle
SUNDAY JUNE 23
Breakfast with the inductees: 8:30am – 9:30am
Formal Induction Ceremony: 11:00am
Cake & Coffee to follow provided by Alessi Bakery
Class of 2019: Fighters: Nate Campbell, Richard Hall, Lou Esa, Eromosele Albert, Lamar Murphy, Juan Arroyo, Jimmy Navarro, James Scott* Trainers: Mike Birmingham*, Pete Brodsky. Promoter: Nelson Lopez Sr., Media: Damon Gonzalez, Sean O’Grady. Participants: Chico Rivas, Henry Grooms. Pete Balcunas*. Officials/Commission: Dr. Rodolfo Eichberg, Frank Gentile, Telis Assimenios, Mel Jurado. Special Achievement Award: Emil Lombardi Jr., Mitchell Cypress
*deceased inductee