The World Boxing Association (WBA) purse bid between cruiserweights Denis Lebedev and Arsen Goulamirian, due to be held on June 20th, was suspended because both sides reached an agreement to finalize the fight. The details of the date, place, and conditions of the negotiations will be announced in the coming weeks once everything is finalized.

Super champion Lebedev (32-2, 23 KOs) will make the third defense of his belt against the undefeated regular champion Goulamirian (24-0, 16 KOs) in what should be a great matchup.